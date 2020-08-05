Arts & Entertainment

'A Killer Party- A Murder Mystery Musical,' 9-part series filled with Broadway faces premiers Wednesday

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Missing a Broadway fix? Not to worry. A brand new musical is premiered Wednesday in Chicago with some famous folks from the Great White Way.

It's online, and you are invited to attend.

A collaboration of more than 50 Broadway creatives working together remotely, has produced"A Killer Party- A Murder Mystery Musical".

It's a nine-part series that is similar to the iconic "Clue," but online with music and actors who performed the script in their own homes.

"It's sort of genre breaking in so far it's this new concept," said Broadway actor Jarrod Spector.

"Basically everyone filmed in their own space. You have to go execute it as your own cinematographer, as you own lighting designer and your own sound engineer a lot of skill sets we are used to experts handling," he explained.

"A Killer Party- A Murder Mystery Musical" includes a lot of Broadway faces.

Chicago audiences know Spector from Jersey Boys and the Cher show.

You'll also spot Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes.

"Get ready because there is a lot of puns in this show, my character's name is George Murderer," he said."Now that doesn't necessarily mean anything, that's just a family name which George is always very quick to point out."

Tickets sales for this musical help support the artists and the presenting theatrical companies.

"I didn't get into it because there was necessarily the promise of money- it was to do something. To work with our friends, to feel normal," Spector said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopbroadway in chicagomusicalbroadway
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
CPS announces all-remote learning to start year
Gold Coast shooting leaves Chicago rapper dead, friends say; 2 hurt
Some Walmart customers upset about new return policy
Chicago police officer shot in Lawndale, suspect in custody
2 men wanted in connection with shooting that injured girl, 3, in South Shore
Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest
Show More
Trump holds news conference at White House: WATCH LIVE
Tens of thousands expected in small South Dakota town for biker rally despite COVID-19
Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
Streamwood man charged in June fatal shooting of girl, 10 in Logan Square
FBI serves search warrant at YouTuber Jake Paul's home
More TOP STORIES News