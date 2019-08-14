Arts & Entertainment

A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault for role in June 30 street brawl in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) -- A Swedish court has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage.

One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers' two bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court.

The courts said the defendants "were not in a situation" where they were entitled to self-defense and that they "assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him."

As a result, the three defendants were "convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences."

RELATED: Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US

A$AP Rocky was released from jail after President Donald Trump started tweeting about the case.

NOTE: Video in this article is from a previous story about A$AP Rocky.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentassaultverdictjailpoliticsswedenpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family says missing Gary woman's body found in Ill. forest preserve
1 killed, 3 injured in Park Manor fire
24 vehicles damaged by rocks in Loop parking garage
Evanston man charged with sex assault; allegedly lured victim on dating app, posed as rideshare driver
Teen fatally shot, 5 teens charged after chase from Lake Co. to Chicago
Tiger Woods in town for BMW Championship as city golf course talks reportedly continue
Man chronicles 'private jet' experience on empty Delta flight
Show More
Pritzker signs law requiring insurance companies to pay for EpiPens for children
Rifle used in Chicago VA hospital incident came from Indiana gun store heist
R. Kelly owes $200K in unpaid rent, damages to Near West Side studio, lawsuit claims
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms Wednesday
15 apps parents should know about
More TOP STORIES News