'A Bronx Tale' hits Chicago stage on March 12

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "A Bronx Tale" musical opens March 12 at the newly named Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.Actor/writer Chazz Palminteri recently talked about the story that is inspired by his own life. The Broadway musical tells of respect, love, loyalty and family."I just had great, great people around me, and I wrote the book and they loved the book and put the lyrics and the music to it and we ran on Broadway two years and here we are on the national tour," Palminteri said.Palminteri, an Oscar nominee, with dozens of acting, writing and directing credits, did not need much convincing his personal story would make a hit musical."Everyone loves it to a certain degree, they get excited more because they know the inside jokes. But you don't have to be from the Bronx to get this," he said. "'A Bronx Tale' is a huge hit in Japan, people in Japan love it, you tell me, I don't know."Even as a boy, Broadway was in the sights of a young Chazz."I was talented, but I had my head somewhere else, sometimes talent's not enough to make it and when I started really getting serious about my career, when I was about 30, that's when I really, the volume just kept going up," he said. "It makes kids and people realize that the saddest thing in life is wasted talent and the choices you make will shape your life forever."