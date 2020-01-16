Arts & Entertainment

Sneak peek: Star Wars-themed Rise of the Resistance opening at Disneyland

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The new Rise of the Resistance ride is opening Friday at Disneyland.

The attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge combines live actors, special effects, droids and motion simulation to immerse guests into a mission for the Resistance.

They start on a transport shuttle and then are captured by a star destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. They also get to go face-to-face with fan favorite characters from the film franchise, include Kylo Ren, Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn.

The opening expands the attractions at the 14-acre addition to Disneyland that opened last year.
EMBED More News Videos

Are you ready for an epic adventure to a galaxy far, far away? Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disneyland Park.



Other attractions include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run as well as a collection of unique food shops and merchandise.

More information about the ride, and how to reserve a boarding pass is available here.

We got a firsthand look at Rise of the Resistance before it opens to the public. To see the sneak peek, watch the video above.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countydisneylandstar warsstar wars land
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Take a sneak peek at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disneyland Resort to debut new attractions in 2020
Disneyland offering ticket deal as new Star Wars ride opens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of Hazel Crest native, Army Specialist returns home
Chicago could expect several inches of snow, ice Friday
Missing Cicero teen vanished day her home was burglarized
Hinsdale murder trial begins for mother bludgeoned to death
Yasmin Acree's family searching for answers 12 years after her disappearance
Visit 3 Chicago institutions for free over MLK weekend
World's best bull riders compete in Chicago Invitational
Show More
Chicago students join presidential campaign trail in Iowa
Infamous Lincoln Towing back in business
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75
Chicago DOT employees robbed at gunpoint while working
More TOP STORIES News