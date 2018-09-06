ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Smokey and the Bandit,' 'Deliverance,' 'The Longest Yard' and other iconic Burt Reynolds movies

Legendary actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82, his agent confirmed Thursday morning. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

During his decadeslong career, Burt Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film "Deliverance" and the Oscar-nominated "Boogie Nights". He also fronted such commercial favorites as "Smokey and the Bandit." And he had a hit TV show in the 1990s with "Evening Shade."

Here's a closer look at some of his most well-known films:

"Smokey and the Bandit" (1977)

"Get ready to tear up the highway with the Bandit (Burt Reynolds), a fun-loving, fast-talking trucker who takes on his craziest haul yet - delivering 400 cases of beer from Texarkana to Atlanta in just 28 hours. With Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason) hot on his trail and eager to teach him some respect for the law, the Bandit joins forces with good ol' boy, Cledus (Jerry Reed) and runaway bride Carrie (Sally Field)." (Synopsis from Amazon.)

"Deliverance" (1972)

"Four city men on a weekend canoe trip pit their nerve and muscle against the churning waters of a wild Georgia river where only three are 'delivered' from the heart-pounding experience." (Synopsis from Amazon.)

"The Longest Yard" (1974)

"A sadistic warden asks a former pro quarterback, now serving time in his prison, to put together a team of inmates to take on (and get pummeled by) the guards." (Synopsis from IMDB.)

"Boogie Nights" (1997)

"Set in 1977, back when sex was safe, pleasure was a business and business was booming, an idealistic porn producer aspires to elevate his craft to an art when he discovers a hot talent." (Synopsis from Amazon.)

"Gator" (1976)

"In his directorial debut, Burt Reynolds returns as bayou king Gator McKlusky in this high-octane sequel that has him turning informant to the Feds while attempting to woo a beautiful reporter (Lauren Hutton)." (Synopsis from Hulu.)

"The Cannonball Run" (1981)

"A wide variety of eccentric competitors participate in a wild and illegal cross-country road race. However, the eccentric entrants will do anything to win the road race, including low-down, dirty tricks." (Synopsis from IMDB.)

"Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" (1982)

"A sheriff and a whorehouse madam team up to battle publicity-seeking politicians and the Moral Majority to protect their town's most popular business, the "Chicken Ranch," a notorious Texas whorehouse, from the threat of closure." (Synopsis from Netflix.)

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
