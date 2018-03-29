ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'A Taste of Things to Come' makes its Chicago debut

EMBED </>More Videos

A brand new musical featuring an all-female cast and creative team is now playing at Chicago's Broadway Playhouse Theatre. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A brand new musical featuring an all-female cast and creative team is now playing at Chicago's Broadway Playhouse Theatre.

"A Taste of Things to Come" is about the lives of four women living in Chicago's Winnetka neighborhood in the '60s. The storyline tackles feminism, gender roles, and socioeconomics during that time.

Actress Cortney Wolfson, who plays Joan, and actress Marissa Rosen, who plays Dottie, stopped by the ABC7 State Street Studio Thursday to chat about the show.

Tickets are now on sale at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheaterBroadway in ChicagoStreetervilleChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News