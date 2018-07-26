WINDY CITY LIVE

ABC News Reporter Michael Koenigs talks about new 'Localish' channel and his 'More in Common' series

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News reporter Michael Koenigs has spent his career at ABC finding the out-of-the-way stories - or tackling a topic in a unique way. (WLS)

ABC's Michael Koenigs has spent his career as a reporter and producer finding the out-of-the-way stories - tackling national topics in a unique way. During the 2016 Elections, he decided to cover the Election cycle - by biking across America to talk to people.

His latest venture is launching a new digital brand called "Localish" for ABC Owned Stations that brings out the good in America's cities. Check out the trailer for it on the ABC website HERE.
EMBED More News Videos

Part 2 of our interview with Michael Koenigs about the newweb series Localish on Facebook Watch.


Michael stops by WCL to talk this new venture. He is the Executive Producer of Localish and More In Common is their Flagship series. New episodes will premiere every Saturday at noon on Facebook Watch. Localish is going to be your "go-to" place for everything local, from favorite places to eat and drink, best places to stay, what's best in your neighborhoods to everything in between. Michael's series More in Common takes a look at people across the country who are getting along and finding common ground in amazing ways. His first piece was taped right here in Chicago - in the Austin neighborhood. It's all about the Chicago Peace League - softball teams made up of rivaling gang members, who all put aside their differences to play the game. And there's more - the local police also join in. Once a year - they play an All Star championship game against members of the 15th District police department. This helps the local people get to know officers as people, not as a badge.

Watch the piece via Facebook Watch HERE.

Some of the people interviewed in this piece join us in the audience to discuss the response.

Localish officially launches this fall, but you can check them out now on Facebook Watch HERE.

And you check them out on their website: Localish.com.

More In Common has its own Facebook Watch page - check it out HERE.
Plus - you can check out more about Michael at his website HERE.

Michael Koenigs' social media:
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVElocalish
WINDY CITY LIVE
'BlacKkKlansman' star John David Washington
1st annual Bark at the Ball park with Chicago Dogs baseball Tuesday
Cast of 'Heartbreak Hotel' performs on Windy City Live
13-year-old Chef Evan Robinson shares corn cake recipes
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'BlacKkKlansman' star John David Washington
Demi Lovato awake after apparent drug overdose, rep says
Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose
Drake cancels Chicago concert with Migos at United Center
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lakemoor police shooting: Man with 2 guns fatally shot, authorities say
Maurice Granton CPD shooting video released; questions remain
Police: Girl, 17, sexually assaulted on SW Side
Food, fun abound at annual Fiesta del Sol
Trump to talk tariffs in Granite City, Illinois on Thursday
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Metra Electric trains halted at Hazel Crest after pedestrian struck
Show More
Mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroys it
Radio hosts face heat over 'turban man' comments called 'hate speech'
VIDEO: Beachgoers form human chain in NC to save swimmers
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants, spokesperson says
Man shot in Rogers Park near Loyola University Chicago
More News