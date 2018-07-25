ABC News Reporter Michael Koenigs talks about new 'Localish' channel, 'More in Common' series

His latest venture is launching ABC News web series Localish on Facebook Watch. Check out the trailer for it on the ABC News website HERE.
Michael stops by WCL to talk this new venture. He is the Executive Producer of Localish and More In Common is their Flagship series. New episodes will premiere every Saturday at noon on Facebook Watch. Localish is going to be your "go-to" place for everything local, from favorite places to eat and drink, best places to stay, what's best in your neighborhoods to everything in between. Michael's series More in Common takes a look at people across the country who are getting along and finding common ground in amazing ways. His first piece was taped right here in Chicago - in the Austin neighborhood. It's all about the Chicago Peace League - softball teams made up of rivaling gang members, who all put aside their differences to play the game. And there's more - the local police also join in. Once a year - they play an All Star championship game against members of the 15th District police department. This helps the local people get to know officers as people, not as a badge.
Some of the people interviewed in this piece join us in the audience to discuss the response.
