ABC power couple Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam talk series premieres

By Jennifer Matarese and Sandy Kenyon
NEW YORK -- Check out this ABC power couple! Cobie Smulders of "Stumptown" and Taran Killam of "Single Parents" hit the red carpet together to promote the premiere of her show and season 2 of his.

The parents of two are both starring in their own respective series on ABC.

"Stumptown" stars Smulders as "Dex Parios," an army veteran with a gambling debt turned private investigator. The series is based on the graphic novel by the same name.

Meantime, Killam is back as "Will Cooper" for season two of "Single Parents." When we left off, he and Angie (Leighton Meester) had almost kissed! Will they be just friends or something more in season two?

The couple joked on the red carpet about their beauty routines preparing for big events, but in the end they agreed it's always fun doing things together.

"ABC, in general, has made our life very convenient," Killam said.

Season 2 of "Single Parents" premieres on Wednesday, September 25th at 9:30/8:30c, followed by the premiere of "Stumptown" at 10/9c on ABC.
