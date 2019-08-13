ABC stars hit the red carpet ahead of ABC fall primetime lineup

LOS ANGELES (WLS) -- It's almost fall and that means a new season of entertainment is about to begin here on ABC 7!Janet Davies just back from Los Angeles where she spent time with the stars of shows you won't want to miss!It's TV tradition where the cast and crews head back to the studios in August to get started on the new episodes.Of course, the stars came out on Sunset Boulevard for the ABC fall primetime lineup and we got a chance to talk to many of them, some with a Chicago connection."We talk about Chicago all the time," said Michael Fisherman from "The Conners." "A lot of the people on our show, all the time in front of the camera and behind the camera, are from the Chicago area and we love Chicago. I spent a lot of time there.""I came from Chicago too, from The Second City," said Christina Anthony. "I left Chicago in 2011, but it's near and dear to my heart.""I got family that still live there," said "How to Get Away With Murder" star Rome Flynn. "I did a short film with Columbia College. It was like my first project, so shout out to them."