About Windy City LIVE

CHICAGO --
Now in season five, Windy City LIVE showcases everything and anything Chicago with a blend of talk, entertainment, information and fun.

Chicago's hour-long daytime talker airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on Channel 7 with hosts Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini. They're joined by a group of contributors, including social media producer Ji Suk Yi; and WLS-AM Radio and TV personality Roe Conn.
Windy City LIVE broadcasts in front of a LIVE audience from the ABC7 Studios, located at 190 North State Street, in Chicago's Loop. Check out the latest guests, and find out what's up next right here on WindyCityLIVE.Com!
