Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Actor Idris Elba says he has COVID-19

Actor Idris Elba announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

He said he feels OK and is not showing symptoms so far, but he has been isolated ever since finding out he may have been exposed.

He warned his followers to stay home and be pragmatic and said he will keep the public updated.


Elba has appeared in "The Wire," "Luther," "American Gangster," "Thor," "Beasts of No Nation" and "Molly's Game."

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 93 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship anchors in SF Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois bars, dine-in restaurants closing Monday night to limit COVID-19 spread
What to know about Illinois' 93 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus vaccine test opens as volunteer gets 1st shot
No visitors allowed: Hospitals set up isolation pods in preparations for COVID-19 patient influx
All Illinois schools set to close Tuesday
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Free meals available at all CPS schools during COVID-19 closures
Show More
Indiana governor orders bars, dine-in restaurants to close
Canada closing borders to non-citizens, Americans exempted
Vote 2020: Election Info for Illinois Voting
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Many Americans unaware of unused gift cards
More TOP STORIES News