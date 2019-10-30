Actor John Witherspoon - who played dad in 'Friday' - dies at 77

Witherspoon had a long career in stand-up comedy, television and movies dating back more than 40 years.
But he was best known for playing Willie Jones, the father of Ice Cube's character in the cult-hit comedy that spawned two sequels and an animated series.
Witherspoon's family tweeted: "It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you "POPS" always & forever."
Tributes began pouring in for the actor.
Actress Regina King tweeted: "My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King."
