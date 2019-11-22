Arts & Entertainment

Actors Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff lend voices to 'Frozen 2' characters Olaf, Kristoff

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Frozen 2' is expected to be a major blockbuster during this opening weekend.

Actors Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff lend their voices to Olaf, the loveable snowman, and Kristoff, the Ice Master who melts Anna's heart.

I would love to know what part of your character's appearance, when you character's on screen - do you like the best?

"I feel like Kristoff's been working out since the first film," Gad said. "He's gotten more buff!"

"He must be really doing some workouts on his own in the castle," Groff said.

Both performers are accomplished stage actors and admire our town's talent.

"Chicago actors are the best. They are so versatile," Groff said.

"Do you know that we all wanted to do Steppenwolf when we were kids, like, that was it. Or Second City for me, I wanted to do SNL and Second City," Gad said.

Gad spent time here researching a movie about Roger Ebert, and he's cast to play the beloved film critic.

"I got to sort of go into all of his old haunts and it was so cool to just get the perspective of that city, not only from where he would have gone, but to do it through the prism of his close friends, showing me around, was a pretty remarkable experience," he said. "I still feel like nobody's given me the proper deep dish pizza there."

"What?! It's everywhere!" Groff interjected.

"But I haven't had the one yet, they've all been incredible, but I need the quintessential bite of deep dish," Gad replied.

"Frozen 2" is from Walt Disney Pictures, owned by the same parent company as ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentfrozenmovie
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens in custody in fatal shooting of Portage woman
Boy, 16, shot near high school in Morgan Park, police say
Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chilly
Boeing settles half of lawsuits tied to Indonesian crash
Latino leaders say 2020 census participation is critical
Show More
Alleged getaway driver charged in Des Plaines bank robbery that led to NW Side shootout
Mom of student injured after pellet hit school bus in Olympia Fields speaks out
Chicago Army vet finds reason to live in wheelchair archery
Don't eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California: FDA warning
Composting: How to do it in an urban environment
More TOP STORIES News