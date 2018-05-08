ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actress & author Jenifer Lewis talks about 'The Mother of Black Hollywood'

Veteran actress Jenifer Lewis is out with a new book, "The Mother of Black Hollywood."

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The book is a memoir of growing up as a Midwestern girl with a dream and her journey from poverty to the big screen.

The co-star of the hit show "Black-ish" sat down with ABC7's Cheryl Burton to talk about her memoir and WVON's annual Speak Sistah Speak event.

The Speak Sistah Speak event takes place Wednesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at the Du Sable Museum of African American History.

