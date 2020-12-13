Arts & Entertainment

Actress Carol Sutton dies of COVID-19 complications at 76

By Kelly McCleary, CNN

Actress Carol Sutton died Friday at age 76 of COVID-19 complications, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN)

NEW ORLEANS -- Actress Carol Sutton died Friday at age 76 of Covid-19 complications, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

The New Orleans native built an extensive list of credits, including "Steel Magnolias," "Queen Sugar," and "Lovecraft Country," according to her IMDb page.

Cantrell praised Sutton, saying she "was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades."

"The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV -- whether it's 'Treme' or 'Claws,' or 'Runaway Jury' or 'Queen Sugar' -- but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as '4000 Miles' and 'A Raisin in the Sun.' May she rest in God's perfect peace," Cantrell said.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlouisianatelevisioncelebrity deathsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccine: 16K vaccines to arrive at Loyola University Medical Center
Man stabbed in face on Red Line train
CPD still on hunt for downtown Chicago looting suspects
12 shot, 1 killed in Chicago weekend violence
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
COVID-19 vaccine doses leave Pfizer's Michigan facility
Doctor reminds public pandemic is far from over, despite vaccine authorization
Show More
Funeral held for CFD Lt. killed in attempted carjacking
IL reports 8,737 cases, 127 COVID-19 deaths
Man in custody after climbing onto airplane's wing
Clashes at DC Trump rally lead to stabbings, 23 arrests
Chicago Weather: Clouds, then sun Sunday
More TOP STORIES News