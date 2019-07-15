Arts & Entertainment

Actress Lashana Lynch to play 007 in latest James Bond movie

There could be a major change in the "James Bond" movie series.

007 is apparently getting a new face and a new gender according to The Daily Mail, CNN reported.

Lashana Lynch is reportedly taking over the role as the legendary British agent.

According to the reports, Daniel Craig, the most recent bond, is called back from retirement and then introduced to Lynch's new character.

Fear not bond-traditionalists, Lynch isn't the "new bond," but she will take over his secret agent number once bond leaves the organization.

