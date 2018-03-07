Actress Storm Reid: A Wrinkle in Time

At only 14 years old, Storm Reid is an actress with an impressive list of credits. Her first major motion picture was Steven Spielberg's "12 Years a Slave." She has appeared in other films and TV series since - and was even in a video short with JayZ and Beyonce!She is now starring in Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time" portraying Meg, the daughter whose father is lost in time, and she must figure out a way to find him and bring him back."A Wrinkle in Time" opens on March 9th.To find out more about Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time" visit the official website:Storm Reid on Twitter:Instagram:Facebook: