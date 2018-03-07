ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Storm Reid: A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid from a Wrinkle in Time joins Windy City Live. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
At only 14 years old, Storm Reid is an actress with an impressive list of credits. Her first major motion picture was Steven Spielberg's "12 Years a Slave." She has appeared in other films and TV series since - and was even in a video short with JayZ and Beyonce!

She is now starring in Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time" portraying Meg, the daughter whose father is lost in time, and she must figure out a way to find him and bring him back.

"A Wrinkle in Time" opens on March 9th.

