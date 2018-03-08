Adam Trent to put on new show, 'The Magic of Adam Trent'

Magician Adam Trent is known for his breakout role in the world's best-selling magic show in Broadway history, "The Illusionists."
He visited WCL Thursday to talk about his latest show, "The Magic of Adam Trent."
"The Magic of Adam Trent" combines magic, comedy and music. It has a limited run from March 16-17 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.broadwayinchicago.com/
.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmagicWindy City LIVE
entertainmentmagicWindy City LIVE