The Adler Planetarium will be offering free admission to Illinois residents on several days in February.The free days are Friday, Feb 2,Monday-Friday, Feb. 5-9,Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 14-15,Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 19-21.Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on President's Day, Feb. 19.Admission is free for all Illinois residents. Illinois residents can upgrade to an All Access Pass at a discounted price, 17.95 for adults; $16.95 for children. Tickets are required for any sky shows.For more information, visit adlerplanetarium.org