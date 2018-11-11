ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance with Billy Joel

Joe Perry performs with Joe Perry and Friends at the House of Blues on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Boston. (Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York.

Perry's publicists said in a statement Sunday that the musician is alert and responsive in the hospital and is expected to return to the road later this month.

The statement says Perry felt short of breath after the performance at Madison Square Garden. It adds paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

Perry had to cancel a Sunday appearance at a rock fantasy camp in Florida.

The 68-year-old Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusiclive musicrock musicbilly joelNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire
Sandra Bland documentary 'Say Her Name' to preview at Music Box Theatre
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
'Boy Erased' brings true story of family acceptance to screen
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: 1 dead, several injured in shooting at Robbins bar
Hobart man charged in death of his 80-year-old father
Robin Thicke among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Moms brawl at bus stop, using broken coffee mugs as weapons
WATCH: Stepdad cries after daughter takes his last name as birthday gift
World leaders gather in Paris a century after WWI armistice
Driver flees scene of crash that injured 5 in Loop
Show More
Man shot during brawl in Greektown
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 109,000 acres with 25 percent containment
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool Sunday
More News