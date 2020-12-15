jeopardy

Alex Trebek's last 'Jeopardy!' episodes air this week

By Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON -- It's almost time to bid farewell to an icon as the end of Alex Trebek's legendary tenure as the host of "Jeopardy!" approaches.

The final episodes Trebek taped before his passing will air the week of Jan. 4, 2021, producers announced in November. They were originally slated to air at the end of December but were later pushed back to avoid pre-emptions related to holiday programming.

Instead, a series of 10 throwback episodes highlighting "some of the best categories [Trebek has] presented around the world" aired over the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 leading into his final episodes. Producers teased that those episodes were a "special trip around the world with Alex" that took "viewers from Machu Picchu to Japan and beyond."

The show has not yet named Trebek's permanent replacement, saying only that a series of interim guest hosts will emcee the program in his absence.

Production resumed on Nov. 30 with the first guest host, Ken Jennings. Episodes with Jennings will begin to air the week of Jan. 11.

Jennings is a familiar face to "Jeopardy!" viewers, having been dubbed the show's "Greatest of All Time" earlier this year. He also holds show records for most consecutive games won and highest winnings in regular-season play.

Additional guest hosts are expected to be named in the coming months.

"Alex believed in the importance of 'Jeopardy!' and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," Mike Richards, the show's executive producer, said last month. "We will honor Alex's legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers."

Trebek was in the "Jeopardy!" studio until Oct. 29. He passed away on Nov. 8, 18 months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He had hosted "Jeopardy!" since it premiered in syndication in 1984, racking up more than 8,200 episodes over the course of almost 37 seasons.

His honors include the Guinness World Record for hosting the most episodes of a single game show and seven Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Click here to check your local listings to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.
