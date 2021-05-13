Arts & Entertainment

Alfonso Ribeiro talks 'AFV' and $100,000 winners competing for Disney trip

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Alfonso Ribeiro talks about 'AFV' and the big $100,000 finale

NEW YORK -- "America's Funniest Videos" is back with all-new episodes as nine of the season's best videos, the weekly $10,000 winners, compete to win a $100,000 cash prize.

Host Alfonso Ribeiro says that the winner from the first half of season 31 and this second half will then face off for a Disney vacation!

The show is still using a zoom wall for their studio audience, and Ribeiro says he's grateful that they bring such great energy to the show, even if they aren't with him in the studio.

He's hoping they will be able to shoot with an in-person audience or a mix of in-person and zoom next season.



"The videos are still there, the videos are the same, the videos are still funny," he said.

The show has also had a huge influx of videos and content due to people having more time at home during the pandemic.

"The uptick was huge in the amount of videos we were getting because everyone was sitting at home trying to figure out what to do," Ribeiro said. "We even made a special, the 'AFV at Home' to accommodate a few of those videos, a lot of those videos that we were getting."

Spoiler alert - he says he plans to be back for another season!

"That's what I'm being told! I don't know if they've officially picked us up but we feel very strongly about it, how about that," Ribeiro said.

Don't miss new episodes of "AFV" each Sunday night at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC!



ALSO READ: Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged to Jason Tartick
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomedyabccaught on video
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakeview hit-and-run driver tried to help victim before driving away: witnesses
Lawyer for 3 men killed in Starved Rock explosion raises questions
Woman's car stolen in armed Lakeview carjacking: CPD
McDonald's raising US workers' pay in company-owned stores
AAA urges people not to 'panic buy' gasoline
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
Video shows Skokie courthouse attack that injured 4 deputies
Show More
2 CPD officers hurt in West Englewood crash; 1 other injured
Where to find vaccines for young teens
Smelling and tasting again after COVID
Asian Americans in news share how microaggressions affect self-identity
Gary, Ind. targeted by ransomware attack
More TOP STORIES News