Arts & Entertainment

25 years later, Mariah Carey's Christmas original 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' is No.1

NEW YORK -- Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: the pop star's original holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release.

Billboard announced that the song topped this week's chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career. She is only behind the Beatles, who have had 20 songs top the Hot 100 chart.

Each holiday season Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. Last year the song hit a peak at No. 3 and set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the first holiday to top the Hot 100 chart since "The Chipmunk Song" in 1958-59.

The song is from Carey's 1994 album, "Merry Christmas," which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Carey wrapped her All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour on Sunday at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityholidayabc7ny instagrammusicmusic newschristmasmariah carey
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd; photo of truck possibly involved released
Judge expected to rule on new trial petition for woman convicted of murdering former Bears player's girlfriend
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in New York
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Are home warranties worth the money? Expert weighs in
Getaway van crashes into Ross near Seattle, 11 injured
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold, but sunny Tuesday
Show More
Stolen Matteson police K9 vehicle recovered in Harvey
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premieres in Hollywood
Apple ID lock email phishing scam
Mega Millions jackpot at $372M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Girl from Phoenix, 17, missing in Chicago located
More TOP STORIES News