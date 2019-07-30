Lollapalooza 2019 Aftershows Schedule: Who's playing late concerts where

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you can't make it to Lollapalooza, or if you're just hungry for more live music this week, there are plenty of aftershows to attend.Festival organizers said the official 2019 Lollapalooza Aftershows total more than 55 performances featuring more than 110 at venues around the city from Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 4.Here are the official 2019 Lollapalooza Aftershows:August 1: Bring Me the Horizon and Des RocsAugust 2: AJR with Josie DunneAugust 3: Rich the Kid with CalboyAugust 4: Joji with YeekJuly 31: Rufus Du Sol with Willaris. KAugust 2: Lauren Daigle with Devon GilfillianAugust 3: The Revivalists with Ruston KellyJuly 30: Kali Uchis with Tatiana Hazel and Iris TempleJuly 31: HozierAugust 1: Death Cab for Cutie with Beach BunnyAugust 2: Gary Clark Jr. with Fantastic NegritoAugust 3: Kacey Musgraves with Sparkle City DiscoAugust 4: Louis the Child's PlaygroundJuly 31: FJK with ((( O )))August 1: Gud Vibrations with SVDDEN DEATH and WavedashAugust 2: RL Grime with 99 NeighborsAugust 3: J.I.D.August 4: San Holo DJ Set with Sober RobAugust 1: Bishop Briggs with ShaedAugust 2: Scarypoolparty with Age.Sex.LocationAugust 3: Francis and the LightsJuly 31: King Princess with Cautious ClayAugust 1: Sigrid with HousesAugust 2: Judah & the Lion with The Band CaminoJuly 31: Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers with BonelangAugust 1: Honne with Role ModelAugust 2: Chelsea Cutler with G FlipAugust 3: Masego with Bri StevesJuly 31: Lennon StellaAugust 1: Idles with A Place to Bury StrangersAugust 2: Japanese Breakfast with TashaAugust 3: Sharon Van Etten with DehdAugust 4: Still Woozy with SlenderbodiesJuly 31: Jeremy Zucker with Alexnader 23August 1: Ghostemane with OzzuarioAugust 2: Bad Suns with RussoAugust 3: Denzel Curry with Joseph ChilliamsJuly 31: Yellow Days with EltonAugust 2: Mondo Cozmo with LiilyAugust 3: Yung GravyAugust 2: Magic City HippiesAugust 3: (Sandy) Alex G with The FunsJuly 31: Half-Alive with Bad ChildAugust 1: Alec Benjamin with BulowAugust 2: Boy Pablo with ManwolvesAugust 3: Jade Bird with WilderadoJuly 31: Shallou with UpsahlAugust 1: Baynk with Ilo IloAugust 2: Omar Apollo with Yoshi FlowerAugust 3: Brownies & LemonadeAugust 2: Men I Trust with Slow PulpAugust 3: Arkells with MichiganderJuly 31: GothboicliqueAugust 2: Whethan with Cray and DiabloAugust 3: Gryffin (DJ Set) with Win and WooAugust 1: 10th Annual Lollapalooza Side Show with King Princess (DJ Set)July 31: MatomaAugust 1: Elephante with Win and WooAugust 2: AlessoAugust 4: Diesel B2B and Valentino KhanAugust 3: Jonas BlueJuly 31: DeorroAugust 1: FisherAugust 2: Snails with ShlumpAugust 3: Loud LuxuryAugust 4: Madeon (DJ Set)August 1: Rufus Du Sol (DJ Set)August 1: Party FavorAugust 2: Grffyin (DJ Set)August 4: Sheck Wes (Hosting)August 1: Evan KonradAugust 2: Hobo Johnson (DJ Set)