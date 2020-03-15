'American Idol' to showcase young man from Ford Heights

FORD HEIGHTS (WLS) -- "American Idol" features a bold, young talent from Chicago's south suburbs this Sunday night.Jafar Hurambi is from Ford Heights, but he's come a long way from school sports and what he calls a "sheltered childhood.""Very joyful, very happy," Hurambi said. "I've always loved fashion and music growing up, I was definitely into Japanese culture."His name is inspired by Jafar in Aladdin, but he says he's a positive version."My full power is a lion/gorilla, very strong very masculine, I usually have wings but I thought it was ok today not to wear them," he said.Hurambi took his 87-year-old great grandmother to his Idol audition for luck!"I walked in and it was like, 'Oh we love you we want to see you on our season and I thought wow this is great,'" Hurambi said."I don't think I've ever seen an American Idol person with all the different facets that you have," ABC7's Janet Davies said."Yeah, I'm a breath of fresh air to the Idol stage!" Hurambi said."I really wanted to meet Katy," Hurambi said. "I just figured she would just love my aesthetic and me as a performer. Katy was roller blading, they were really cool.She just rolled past me and was like, 'Good luck on your audition and I'm like, 'Ok.'"He doesn't just sing, but sews, models and is designing for an upcoming fashion show in Chicago."I have harem pants and a low-cut shirt," Jafar said. "I love to be very flowy, so the wind goes with me - I fly with it! I always see myself as a superhero and I'm just here to teach people new things and show the world that we can use our talents for this."You can see how Jafar Hurambi does on "American Idol" on ABC 7 Sunday at 7 p.m.