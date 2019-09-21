Chicago draws American Idol hopefuls for last open auditions ahead of 2020 season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Talented musicians from all over the country are doing whatever it takes to get a ticket to Hollywood.
American Idol doesn't premiere until the spring of 2020, but the nationwide search for the next music superstar is underway.
The show's bus tour rolled into Chicago on Saturday as hundreds of hopefuls auditioned at the Wintrust Arena for a golden ticket.
"I actually auditioned for 'The Voice' and I couldn't go because we didn't have enough money for parking, so I saved up money from my job so I could actually come and do it," said competitor Debora Hatchett-Stager.
Open auditions started last month in New York and 21 cities later, it's ending here in Chicago, drawing out the final crowds hoping to make it before the judges this season.
The singers performed before a panel of show producers, who then determine whether or not they will move on to the next round later this fall.
"There's never been major opportunity in my small town, so when I found it was in Chicago, I was so excited," said Madelyn Ham.
Now in it's third season on ABC, performers must be at least 15-years-old to audition.
"We're looking for the wow factor. We're looking for people to come up to us and show us how great a talent they really are," said producer Patrick Lynn. "That's why we still come out on the road because the only place to find real talent is to come to the places where people are."
The show's producers said they were very impressed with the talent in Chicago on Saturday.
Full details eligibility requirements, submissions forms, terms and conditions and specific audition locations can be found by clicking here.
Did you miss the audition? No worries! You can still submit a video application here.
