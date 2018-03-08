AMERICAN IDOL

'American Idol' judges prepare for auditions

"American Idol" is about to sing out again with a new, all-star panel of judges: Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

The new judges shared what they're looking for in the next idol.

Let the auditions begin!

"When they think they're ready today, I know they're not ready today so I send them home, so I bring to the table some experience and that's why I signed up, I think what's needed now is some real history," said Lionel Richie.

"I loved American Idol in its early years and all the phases of it and gosh, when I walked on the set and you see the lights and you see American Idol and you realize you're one of the judges!" Luke Bryan said.

"I really like to real personal, real specific with these kids and I ask them not for sound so much, I ask them for feelings... Of course sound is number one first and foremost, but we need someone who walks into the room and wakes us up and makes us feel the feelings," Katy Perry said.

"It's not a fun ride, it's fun from the standpoint of your skill but it's not easy and what I want you to know, we've heard no, I've heard no, do it better write that lyric better sing it better and by the way I'm still trying to get it right 40 years later," Richie said.

The new era of "American Idol" premieres Sunday night at 7 p.m. on ABC.
