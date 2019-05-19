'American Idol' finale: Final 3 to compete, winner revealed same night

The show will pull off this feat using live coast-to-coast voting during the show.
The "American Idol" finale airs LIVE tonight at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Just three contestants remain: Laine Hardy, Madison VanDenburg and Alejandro Aranda. The show will be jam-packed with performances including these finalists, other top 10 contestants, past "Idol" season contestants, the "Idol" judges, Grammy Award-winning artists and more. Viewers can also expect a special visit by last season's winner, Maddie Poppe, whose new album was just released.
The list of performers and songs includes:
Adam Lambert to perform his new single, "New Eyes," and "Bohemian Rhapsody" with Dimitrius Graham
Carrie Underwood to make a special appearance during her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to perform her new hit single, "Southbound," live on the "Idol" stage
Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry to perform "Con Calma"
Dan + Shay to perform "All To Myself" and "Speechless" with Madison VanDenburg
Jon Pardi to perform a medley of "Night Shift" and "Dirt On My Boots" with Laine Hardy
Kane Brown to perform "Good As You" and "Lost in the Middle of Nowhere" with Alyssa Raghu
Katy Perry to perform "Unconditionally" with Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon
Kool & The Gang to perform a medley of "Hollywood Swinging," "Ladies Night" and "Celebrate" with the Top 10
Luke Bryan to perform "Knockin' Boots" and "Every Breath You Take" with Laci Kaye Booth
Lionel Richie to perform "Dancing on the Ceiling" with the Top 10
Montell Jordan to perform "This Is How We Do It" with Margie Mays and Austin Michael
Viral sensation Shayy returns to perform "Rise Up"
Weezer to perform a medley of "Africa," "Take On Me" and "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" with Wade Cota and Walker Burroughs
During the show, you can vote for your favorite of the top three using the "American Idol" app, the show's website or via text. Learn more here.
It was announced earlier this week that "American Idol" is officially returning for another season.
