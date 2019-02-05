ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Andy Cohen welcomes baby boy Benjamin Allen via surrogate

Andy Cohen is a dad. The host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" posted on Instagram that his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, was born via surrogate earlier in the day. (Andy Cohen/Instagram | CNN)

Andy Cohen is a dad.

The host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" posted on Instagram Monday night that his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, was born via surrogate earlier in the day.

"He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen," the post read. "I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

Cohen announced that he was expecting his first child in December.

"Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life," Cohen said at the time. "And though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."

Cohen revealed the child's gender on New Year's Eve. A January baby shower featured the many stars of "The Real Housewives" series, singer John Mayer and political commentator Charlie Sykes.

"You guys were right, my baby shower actually WAS the Super Bowl!" Cohen tweeted.

