Chicago film director Eleva Singleton's 'The New Mother' featured at the Annual Black Harvest Film Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Each year since 1994, the Gene Siskel Film Center has presented the Annual Black Harvest Film Festival.It's a vibrant celebration of independent films that tell the stories and explore the images, heritage, and history of the worldwide Black experience.One of this year's featured films is calledand it was created by Chicago native and film director Eleva Singleton.Singleton andassociate producer Stephanie Blakley joined ABC7 to talk about the film.is playing at the Gene Siskel Film Center (164 N. State Street, Chicago)Sunday, August 25: 5:15 p.m.Monday, August 26, 8:00 p.m.$12/Non-members$6/Members