CHICAGO (WLS) -- Each year since 1994, the Gene Siskel Film Center has presented the Annual Black Harvest Film Festival.
It's a vibrant celebration of independent films that tell the stories and explore the images, heritage, and history of the worldwide Black experience.
One of this year's featured films is called The New Mother, and it was created by Chicago native and film director Eleva Singleton.
Singleton and The New Mother associate producer Stephanie Blakley joined ABC7 to talk about the film.
The New Mother is playing at the Gene Siskel Film Center (164 N. State Street, Chicago)
When:
Sunday, August 25: 5:15 p.m.
Monday, August 26, 8:00 p.m.
Tickets:
$12/Non-members
$6/Members
To learn more about The New Mother, click Here.
For more information about the Black Harvest Film Festival, visit the website.
Chicago film director Eleva Singleton's 'The New Mother' featured at the Annual Black Harvest Film Festival
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More