charity

Anonymous Los Angeles doctor buys Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' jacket from auction, returns it for charity

LOS ANGELES -- An anonymous doctor from the LA area bought the black leather jacket Olivia Newton-John wore in the 1978 hit movie "Grease" for $243,000.

The actress put the jacket and other items up for auction last month to raise money for her cancer research center in Australia.

Well, the anonymous doctor decided to pay it forward, asking if Newton-John would put the jacket on display in her cancer center.

"The odds of beating a recurring cancer using the newest emerging therapies is 1,000-fold greater than someone appearing out of the blue, buying your most famous and cherished icon, and returning it to you, which is what i'm going to do," he said.

Newton-John replied in awe, asking, "Are you serious?" before hugging the buyer.

The actress agreed to house the iconic jacket in her cancer center, because that had always been her dream.

Spanx founder Sara Blakely bought the matching pants.

The outfit raised more than $405,000.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescharitymoviebuzzworthyaustraliaauctionu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHARITY
Chicago Marathon runners raise record $27M
WCL makes surprise donation to church's pajama drive
Gary Sinise takes kids of fallen service members to Disney World
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 3, struck by stray bullet in Lawndale
3 men found shot, 1 killed, on Chicago's South Side
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
Democrats, Republicans join together to condemn neo-Nazi running for Congress again
Chicago Spanish-language newspaper Hoy to shutter Friday
Portage Park chef stabbed to death in kitchen; coworker charged with murder
Man charged with murder in Howard CTA train station shooting
Show More
Illinois attorney general files lawsuit against Juul
'I did not perceive myself to be a principal': North Lawndale alum returns to inspire students
Former top aide of Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown gets 2 years for perjury
Man, 19, charged in death of nurse in Little Village
3 teens shot near near Julian HS on South Side
More TOP STORIES News