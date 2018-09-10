ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmy awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Bourdain posthumously received six Emmy awards for his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Anthony Bourdain posthumously received six Emmy awards for his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

Bourdain won for the following categories during the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.
  • Outstanding informational series or special

  • Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

  • Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

  • Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

  • Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

  • Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)


The TV host took his own life in June while working on an upcoming episode. He was 61 years old.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsuicidefamous deathcelebrity chefu.s. & worldaward showstelevision
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Santa Monica bar pays tribute to Anthony Bourdain with mural
Anthony Bourdain toxicology report: no drugs in system
Anthony Bourdain: Legendary chef's love for LA
Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kanye West says he'll teach class at Art Institute; school says not true
Next on Windy City LIVE
John Legend is first black man to earn an EGOT
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for the third time
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: 3 teens shot near high school on South Side
Body of kayaker who went missing in Lake Michigan found
Monday marks 1 year since death of Kenneka Jenkins in Rosemont hotel freezer
Crestwood fire chief ousted, under investigation
Special Olympian to sing national anthem at Cubs game Monday
Will Toni Preckwinkle run for Chicago mayor?
'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor David Henrie arrested for bringing gun to airport
Case against Dallas officer who killed neighbor to go to grand jury
Show More
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
Kanye West says he'll teach class at Art Institute; school says not true
Jason Van Dyke jury selection: 5 jurors sworn in Monday
Robbery suspect injured in shooting with police outside Maywood Burger King
More News