Oscars

Antonio Banderas nominated for 1st Oscar for 'Pain and Glory'

LOS ANGELES -- Antonio Banderas is grateful that his first Oscar nomination came for a film in his native Spanish.

Banderas is up for best actor for his role in "Pain and Glory," which was directed by long-time friend Pedro Almodóvar. The Spanish actor says he welcomes the calls for more diversity in Hollywood and in the film academy.

"I have seen this community fighting very, very hard," Banderas said. "Struggling to get their kids in university to become better, to become a part of the American society. That has to happen, be reflected in Hollywood."

Rodrigo Prieto, a Mexican cinematographer nominated for "The Irishman," said his awareness of biases in Hollywood has heightened with time.

"When I moved here and I started working in the film business here in America, myself, I never felt any sort of prejudice," he said. "But I did eventually start noticing the crews did lack diversity. I do think there is change happening. It does have to be a conscious thing we all do because the pool of talent is not that diverse yet, but it's definitely happening."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showsmoviesaward
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet
'Little Women' star Florence Pugh charms Oscars red carpet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
'Armed' man fatally shot by police in Lake View on North Side: CPD
4 injured after dog attack in Plainfield
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured in Humboldt Park shooting: police
Unique Illinois privacy law leads to $550M Facebook deal
Show More
BBB warns of phony face masks amid coronavirus concerns
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast with up to 3 inches of snow
Winter Advisory issued; up to 3 inches of snow predicted
Man charged with attempted murder after NYPD officers ambushed, wounded
Chicago mayor announces 15 percent drop in city carbon emissions
More TOP STORIES News