Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Aretha Franklin: 'The Queen of Soul'
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3949502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Aretha Franklin's voice and success garnered her the title "The Queen of Soul."
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, August 13, 2018 06:21PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
entertainment
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Aretha Franklin's friend, publicist recalls ailing singer's love of Chicago
Warbird Heritage Foundation Museum features historic military planes
Annual Broadway in Chicago concert in Millennium Park Monday
Hip-hop superstar G-Eazy shares some cocktail recipes, talks about Endless Summer Tour
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in Richton Park
Family sues Swedish Covenant after stroke patient leaves hospital, falls, dies
New details emerge in Wilmette boat explosion
23 rescued French bulldogs will need months of recovery before adoption
CTA adds high definition cameras at 4 Blue Line stations
Rauner lashes out at rival Sam McCann as election nears
7-year-old boy set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Woman's death blamed on infection from a dog lick
Show More
Man robbed after entering wrong ride-share vehicle in River North
Man charged in parking lot shooting despite 'stand your ground' law
Opening statements to begin Tuesday in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Aretha Franklin's friend, publicist recalls ailing singer's love of Chicago
Family searching for missing teen who vanished after leaving work
More News