Aretha Franklin's friend, publicist recalls ailing singer's love of Chicago

"Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin is in serious condition in a Detroit Hospital.Franklin's friend and former publicist, Clarence Waldron, said he is keeping a close watch on her condition from his home in Chicago.Franklin shot to fame in the late 1960s with gospel and R&B soul hits. Her career spanned over 50 years and produced dozens of chart-topping songs.In the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers," shot in Chicago, Franklin famously stole a scene from John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. In 2009, she performed on the Captiol steps before President Obama's first inauguration.Waldron said Franklin loved Chicago, especially the shopping. She almost always performed in the city twice per year, Waldron said.