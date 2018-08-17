ARETHA FRANKLIN

Aretha Franklin funeral: Everything we know about plans to honor the Queen of Soul

EMBED </>More Videos

From topping the charts with "Respect" to performing at presidential inaugurations and winning 18 Grammys, these are the major milestones of Aretha Franklin's life and career. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

DETROIT --
Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held Aug. 31 in Detroit, the late Queen of Soul's hometown.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. local time at Greater Grace Temple. It will be limited to Franklin's family and friends, according to publicist Gwendolyn Quinn.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, where Franklin will lay in state on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.

Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L. Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died Thursday from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentaretha franklinfuneralcelebrity deathsmusic newsu.s. & worldMichigan
Related
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
ARETHA FRANKLIN
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Aretha, Elvis deaths occur on same day in August
More aretha franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
City historian looks back at the beginnings of Chicago Air and Water Show
National Guard taking part in Chicago Air & Water Show for first time
Spend or Save: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Mile 22,' 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'
WCL season 7: That's a wrap!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Husband of former state senator charged in shooting death of Hobart attorney
Man charged with DUI in fatal Schaumburg crash
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, after fight in East Garfield Park
27-year-old man missing since Lollapalooza
Chicago Air and Water Show weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies expected
2 wanted for robbing ATM at Norridge bank
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
Man shot in Streeterville parking garage
Show More
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
Man shot on Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop
VIDEO: Man takes on parking gate - parking gate wins
'Uncle' accused of beating 7 children with extension cord
More News