Ariana Grande has added a second show at the United Center in April when she comes to Chicago on her 2019 Sweetener World Tour.The second show will be on April 8. Grande originally announced only one Chicago date, on April 7.The Sweetener World Tour begins March 18 in Albany, N.Y., and continues throughout North America until its final date in Toronto on June 26. Normani and Social House will be the tour's opening acts.Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public, from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.Additional tour dates will be announced at a later date.March 18 - Albany, NY - Times Union CenterMarch 20 - Boston, MA - TD GardenMarch 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank CenterMarch 25 - Washington, DC - Capitol One ArenaMarch 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterMarch 28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans ArenaMarch 30 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun ArenaApril 1 - Montreal, QC - Bell CentreApril 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaApril 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaApril 7 - Chicago, IL - United CenterApril 8 - Chicago, IL - United CenterApril 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein CenterApril 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life FieldhouseApril 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise CenterApril 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv ForumApril 17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterApril 18 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health CenterApril 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi CenterApril 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home ArenaApril 25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers PlaceApril 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers ArenaApril 30 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterMay 2 - San Jose, CA - SAP CenterMay 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 CenterMay 6 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES CenterMay 7 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES CenterMay 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The ForumMay 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort ArenaMay 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T CenterMay 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota CenterMay 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterMay 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy ArenaMay 25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King CenterMay 28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie ArenaMay 29 - Orlando, FL - Amway CenterMay 31 - Miami, FL - American Airlines ArenaJune 1 - Miami, FL - American Airlines ArenaJune 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC ArenaJune 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaJune 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaJune 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum CenterJune 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints ArenaJune 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays CenterJune 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays CenterJune 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenJune 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenJune 21 - Washington, DC - Capitol One ArenaJune 22 - Boston, MA - TD GardenJune 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterJune 26 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena