CHICAGO (WLS) --Ariana Grande has added a second show at the United Center in April when she comes to Chicago on her 2019 Sweetener World Tour.
The second show will be on April 8. Grande originally announced only one Chicago date, on April 7.
The Sweetener World Tour begins March 18 in Albany, N.Y., and continues throughout North America until its final date in Toronto on June 26. Normani and Social House will be the tour's opening acts.
Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public, from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.
Additional tour dates will be announced at a later date.
Full Sweetener World Tour dates:
March 18 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
March 20 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
March 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
March 25 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena
March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
March 28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
April 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
April 7 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 8 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
April 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
April 18 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
April 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
April 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
April 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
April 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
May 2 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center
May 7 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center
May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
May 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
May 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
May 28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
May 29 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
May 31 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
June 1 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
June 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
June 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
June 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
June 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
June 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
June 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
June 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
June 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
June 21 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena
June 22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
June 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
June 26 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena