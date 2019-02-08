ENTERTAINMENT

Ariana Grande to Grammys producer on axed performance: 'You're lying about me'

EMBED </>More Videos

Ariana Grande is saying "Thank you, next" to music's biggest night.

LOS ANGELES --
Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich said the show had multiple conversations with Ariana Grande about possibly performing Sunday but the singer "felt it was too late for her to pull something together," but Grande accused Ehrlich of lying.

Grande fired back on Twitter on Thursday, saying "i've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me."

Ehrlich told The Associated Press that Grande isn't performing at the Grammys and that the Recording Academy wanted her to perform after having "conversations over the past month or so."

"As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure," Ehrlich said in an interview Thursday.

But Grande wrote on Twitter that she "can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken."


"It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more," she continued.

Variety reported this week that Grande had a disagreement with Grammy producers on which songs she would perform, so she pulled out. A representative for the singer didn't return an email seeking comment.

In another tweet Thursday, Grande said she "offered 3 different songs."



"It's about collaboration. it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me."

A representative for Ehrlich didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Grande has been featured on billboards promoting Sunday's show, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. She's nominated for two awards: Her 2018 album, "Sweetener," is nominated for best pop vocal album, while her hit single "God Is a Woman" is up for best pop solo performance. Grande will release a new album, "Thank U, Next," on Friday.

EMBED More News Videos

It was an embarrassing, and permanent, mistake made by pop star Ariana Grande.



"Hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year," she tweeted.

Performers at the Grammys include Cardi B, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Chloe x Halle and Dua Lipa.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentariana grandegrammy award
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
SEE INSIDE: R. Kelly hasn't cleared bedroom from West Loop studio, inspectors say
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform surprise 'Shallow' duet
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Man pleads no contest to stalking Rihanna
South Side gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds nominated for Grammy
The very best movies screening in Elgin this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Boy, 1, critically wounded in head on South Side
Mayoral task force recommends paying struggling Chicagoans $1,000 a month
Body found ID'd as missing Milwaukee teacher
Video released of Naperville police-involved shooting
The 60: Chicago Auto Show Kicks Off
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Chicago, New York police ready for pizza showdown
Murder suspects lived with body for a time, police say
Show More
Chicago Auto Show: First Look for Charity
Jurors hear man's chilling, grisly confession to childhood friend's murder
American Airlines pilot arrested before takeoff, suspected of being drunk
Surveillance images released in CTA bus knife attack on West Side
More News