Arlington International Racecourse redevelopment ideas span from new Bears stadium to Ravinia-style concert venue: report

The horse racing track's owners said they hope to sell the land to a developer and transfer the racing license to a different location in Illinois.
"It was a sad day in Arlington Heights when the news finally came down," Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes said. "Certainly I think it was a foregone conclusion from the business perspective of Churchill Downs that they were going to put the track up for sale at some point."
Hayes told the Daily Herald there's a number of potential redevelopment options for the facility that fall under the heading of "mixed-use."
Some of the ideas range from a new stadium for the Chicago Bears to a Ravinia-style concert venue.
Right now, the owners of the track in the northwest suburbs said they are committed to running the 2021 racing season as scheduled.