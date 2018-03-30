ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after open-heart surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was recovering after undergoing heart surgery at a Los Angeles hospital, a spokesman for the box office legend said. (KABC)

By and CNN
LOS ANGELES --
Former California governor and film star Arnold Schwarzenegger had open-heart surgery in California on Thursday to replace an aging pulmonic valve.

His representative, Daniel Ketchell, said that the surgery was successful and that 70-year-old Schwarzenegger is in stable condition at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

"Schwarzenegger is awake and his first words were actually 'I'm back', so he is in good spirits," Ketchell tweeted.

Schwarzenegger, who had a congenital heart defect, had undergone pulmonic valve replacement in 1997.

That valve was "never meant to be permanent," Ketchell said, and had reached the end of its life expectancy, which was approximately 10 to 15 years. The valve used in the new surgery was a less-invasive catheter valve replacement, he said.

The pulmonic valve sends blood from the heart's lower right chamber to the artery that delivers blood to the lungs. If it doesn't function properly, it can cause fatigue and shortness of breath during exertion, as well as fainting spells.

The Austrian-American actor is best known for his roles in "Conan the Barbarian," "True Lies" and "The Terminator" series. Later in life, he moved to politics and served two terms as governor of California, from 2003 to 2011.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentarnold schwarzeneggersurgeryhospitalu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News