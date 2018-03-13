ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Asian Pop-Up Cinema festival runs through May 16

Sixteen Asian films will be screened in Chicago through May 16. (WLS)

Sixteen award-winning movies will be hitting the big screen in Chicago during the Asian Pop-Up Cinema film festival, which starts Tuesday and runs through May 16.

Sophia Wong Boccio, the festival's founder and executive director; and Yuki Furukawa, the star of "Colors of Wind," visited the ABC7 studio on Tuesday to talk about the festival.

This is the festival's sixth season.

The Asian Pop-Up Cinema starts Tuesday at the AMC River East 21 in Chicago with a screening of "Colors of Wind."

Tickets are on sale now at: www.asianpopupcinema.org/tickets.
