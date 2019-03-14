Arts & Entertainment

AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels

EMBED <>More Videos

Bad news for DirecTV customers: prices are going up and choices are going down.

Bad news for DirecTV customers: prices are going up and choices are going down.

AT&T announced it is raising prices for its DirecTV Now service.

But what makes the change worse is that customers will also get fewer channels.

DirecTV Now used to have a base price of $40, but that will increase to $50.

The package will include HBO, which is owned by AT&T, but the service will also drop some popular channels not owned by the company -- HGTV, Discovery, Food Network and MTV.

The changes come after a U.S. appeals court upheld the company's Time Warner takeover.

The Justice Department fought it, arguing it would lead to higher prices.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentat ttelevisionus worldfinance
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
Gambino mob boss Frank Cali gunned down in NY gangland hit
Ravinia announces 2019 season schedule
WATCH LIVE RADAR: Thunderstorms to hit Chicago area
Chicago ranked number 3 city in world by Time Out
Man fatally shot inside Washington Heights motel room
Pi or Pie Day: Which will you choose?
Show More
Luke Perry deadly stroke: 911 call audio released
Missing woman's husband released after questioning
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges
Man charged with sexually assaulting children in day care
More TOP STORIES News