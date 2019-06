Avengers, (re-)assemble! 'Endgame' to be re-released with additional content as film nears box office records

For Marvel fans, 3 hours and 2 minutes is just not enough.Thanks to an upcoming re-release, fans will get a chance to see additional content from "Avengers: Endgame," one of the most popular movies of all time.Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed there will be a new release of the film, ABC News reports. Feige told Screen Rant that the additional material would include a deleted scene, "a little tribute, and a few surprises," all coming after the movie itself. Initially, "Endgame" had been the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film without a credits scene."Endgame" is edging towards box office records. At the domestic box office, "Endgame" stands in second place, $100 million behind "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."At the global box office, it's even closer to snagging the all-time record. It's also in second place in those standings, just $45 million behind "Avatar."The re-release will happen on June 28, Screen Rant reports. That's less than a week before fans will get a new MCU film, "Spider-Man: Far from Home," on July 2.