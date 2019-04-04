marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' tickets for $15K? New Marvel movie creates bidding war

EMBED <>More Videos

Marvel fans are so excited to see the new "Avengers: Endgame" movie that it's created a bidding war on Ebay for tickets.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Would you pay $2,000, $10,000, or even $15,000 for Avengers tickets?

Marvel fans are so excited to see "Avengers: Endgame" that it's created a bidding war on eBay for tickets.

MORE: 'Avengers: Endgame' breaks the internet, ticket pre-sale record

People are listing movie tickets online for a ridiculous amount.

This comes after ticket retailers, including Fandango and AMC, crashed due to a high volume of fans looking for seats.

"Avengers: Endgame" hits theaters April 26.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie newsmovie premieremarvelebay
MARVEL
'Avengers: Endgame' breaks ticket pre-sale record
'Avengers: Endgame' tickets available, new trailer out
Job pays $1K to person who will binge watch 20 Marvel movies
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
TOP STORIES
DNA results could be released Thursday to determine if teen is Timmothy Pitzen
Deadline arrives for Jussie Smollett to pay Chicago $130K
Cook Co. police chiefs to announce they have no confidence in Kim Foxx
2 charged after senior, 11 kids found living in squalor in Dixmoor
Author Ron Rapoport reveals hidden side of Ernie Banks in new book
10-year-old killed in apparent road rage shooting
Details emerge on family of 8 whose SUV plunged off cliff
Show More
Family of woman killed in Ethiopia crash files lawsuit against Boeing
American tourist, driver kidnapped in Uganda safari park
Most stressed states in the US revealed in new report
Country star Brad Paisley opening free grocery store
Woman arrested after 5-month-old left home alone dies
More TOP STORIES News