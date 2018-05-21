WINDY CITY LIVE

Award-winning Chicago Artist Common stars in the HBO film 'The Tale'

Award-winning hip-hop artist, actor and activist Common stars in a riveting, powerful new HBO film, "The Tale." The Chicagoan joined WCL to chat about what he's been up to since his last visit and about his role in the movie. Jennifer Fox, the award-winning writer-director of "The Tale," also joined WCL in the studio. "The Tale" is a real-life portrayal of what actually happened to Fox when she was 13 years old and taken advantage of by someone she trusted.

"The Tale" airs on HBO at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 26. Visit HBO's website for more information.
