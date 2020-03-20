Coronavirus

Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus

By Andrea Lans
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Colton Underwood joins the growing list of public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Although Underwood is a healthy 28-year-old, the former "Bachelor" and ex-NFL player admitted in a Twitter video Friday afternoon that the virus has greatly affected his health.

The former reality star revealed that unlike some of the milder cases, he's experiencing a slew of symptoms: "headache[s], body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough." He added, "I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs, getting out of bed."


In his video, Underwood said that he is currently staying at girlfriend Cassie Randolph's home in Huntington Beach, so they are "all in this together now."

On her Instagram, Randolph reported that her family has been practicing social distancing and quarantining themselves for the last week.

Underwood shared his experience fighting COVID-19 in the hopes that young folks like himself will take the virus and self-quarantine efforts more seriously. His announcement comes only a day after Governor Newsom issued a statewide 'stay at home' order in California to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniahuntington beachcelebritycoronavirus californiatelevisioncoronavirusbachelorthe bachelorhuntingtonreality television
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Member of Pence's staff tests positive for COVID-19
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship anchors in SF Bay
No public events for Palm Sunday, Holy Week, Easter amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker announces 'stay-at-home' order amid COVID-19 outbreak
'If you violate this order, there will be consequences': Lightfoot orders sick to stay home
What is and isn't allowed during Illinois' stay-at-home order
Andersonville restaurant gives free dinner to service workers during COVID-19 pandemic
Illinois restaurants battle through shutdown as COVID-19 persists
'Lifeblood of the economy': Truckers busier than ever amid COVID-19 pandemic
Safety tips for food delivery amid coronavirus pandemic
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 585 COVID-19 cases
Federal prosecutor in Chicago appointed to fight COVID-19 fraud
PHOTOS: Downtown Chicago deserted amid COVID-19 outbreak
A neighborhood in Skokie is staying connected with window art activity
No public events for Palm Sunday, Holy Week, Easter amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News