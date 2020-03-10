jimmy kimmel

'Bachelor' Pilot Pete weighs in on clapping after a flight lands: 'It's pretty much useless'

LOS ANGELES -- Bad news, end-of-flight clappers: Your show of support for the captain apparently goes unnoticed, at least in the moment.

That's according to current "Bachelor" Peter Weber, a commercial airline pilot known as "Pilot Pete," who spilled the beans about applause at the end of the flight in a segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday evening.

Weber told Kimmel the pilots in the cockpit can't hear the applause, explaining: "We have noise-canceling headphones on to help with all the air going over the windshield, and we have that cockpit door which is reinforced like crazy. It's pretty much useless."



"Keep doing it because it makes us feel good knowing that it happened," Weber added.

"Here's to positive reinforcement, no matter how ridiculous," Kimmel joked.

Catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livetelevisionsocietyabcbachelorjimmy kimmelfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL
Celtics fan Mark Wahlberg talks getting booed at Lakers game
Iliza Shlesinger landed role in Wahlberg film by ignoring audition advice
Jimmy Kimmel 'grateful for the time we had' with Gianna, Kobe Bryant
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel talks new show, book
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing state total to 19
CPS: No widespread closures due to COVID-19; Lombard schools closed Wednesday
Chicago area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades to go on despite COVID-19
Coachella to be postponed over COVID-19 concerns, sources say
Woman, 37, fatally stabbed in Chatham ID'd, ME says
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Show More
New York creates 'containment zone' around cluster of coronavirus cases
Man killed at Barrington Hills Airbnb ID'd
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
Uber unveils new safety feature, 911 text assistance
Burglars cut through drywall to steal from Goose Island jewelry store, police say
More TOP STORIES News