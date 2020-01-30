Arts & Entertainment

'Bachelor' producers casting seniors for a new dating show

Imagine if all the contestants on the ABC hit show the "Bachelor" were replaced with their parents or grandparents.

The producers of the show are looking for 'active and outgoing' seniors for a new dating show.

They're putting out a call for single men and women age 65 and up enjoying their golden years. Those interested in being a part of the new dating show are encouraged to visit SeniorDatingShow.CastingCrane.com.

There's no word on when the show might air.


Meanwhile, this season of The Bachelor with Peter Weber airs on Monday nights on ABC. If you would like to get caught up, you can see full episodes at abc.com.
