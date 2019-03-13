'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood talks Illinois State football, what's next for him and Cassie

CHICAGO -- "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood is a busy man.After finding love, he'll appear Tuesday on GMA and "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Then he and Cassie will grace the cover of "People" on Friday.But before he does all that, Colton joined ABC7 News This Morning live from New York Wednesday morning.Colton attended Illinois State University and played football there. We asked him if he plans to bring his new love to Bloomington to show her "the glory days."