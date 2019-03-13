Arts & Entertainment

'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood talks Illinois State football, what's next for him and Cassie

"Bachelor" star Colton Underwood is a busy man. After finding love with Cassie, the Illinois State University alum will appear Tuesday on GMA and "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

CHICAGO -- "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood is a busy man.

Then he and Cassie will grace the cover of "People" on Friday.


But before he does all that, Colton joined ABC7 News This Morning live from New York Wednesday morning.

Colton attended Illinois State University and played football there. We asked him if he plans to bring his new love to Bloomington to show her "the glory days."
